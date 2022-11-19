November 19, 2022

Police release all 25 ‘Stop APEC 2022’ protesters on bail

11 hours ago TN
Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate

Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




All 25 protesters, arrested near the Democracy Monument yesterday (Friday) as they tried to breach a police cordon to march to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, have each been released on 20,000 baht bail.

23 protesters were released late last night and the remainder early this morning.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Marijuana plant in Thailand

Thailand’s Narcotics Control Board to meet next week to discuss making cannabis an illegal narcotic again

11 hours ago TN
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud

Prayut Meets Saudi Crown Prince at APEC 2022 in Bangkok

12 hours ago TN
Bangkok riot police

Thai police under fire for assault at anti-Apec rally

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Government school in Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat

Suspected insurgent killed in Narathiwat shootout

10 hours ago TN
Thai fire engine and firefighters

Fire damages restaurant in Rawai

11 hours ago TN
Marijuana plant in Thailand

Thailand’s Narcotics Control Board to meet next week to discuss making cannabis an illegal narcotic again

11 hours ago TN
Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate

Police release all 25 ‘Stop APEC 2022’ protesters on bail

11 hours ago TN
The Srinagarind Dam on the Kwai Yai River in Si Sawat District of Kanchanaburi Province

Body found of 18-year-old who fell from jet ski on Srinagarind Dam in Kanchanaburi

12 hours ago TN