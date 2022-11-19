Police release all 25 ‘Stop APEC 2022’ protesters on bail









All 25 protesters, arrested near the Democracy Monument yesterday (Friday) as they tried to breach a police cordon to march to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, have each been released on 20,000 baht bail.

23 protesters were released late last night and the remainder early this morning.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

