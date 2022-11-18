November 18, 2022

Thai police under fire for assault at anti-Apec rally

7 hours ago TN
Bangkok riot police

Bangkok riot police. Photo: James M. Moylan / Pixabay.




Police are under fire after the emergence of a video showing an officer assaulting a reporter covering an anti-Apec protest on Friday in Bangkok, while detained demonstrators are facing multiple charges.

“I’m for real. Bear this in mind,” the voice of a riot police officer is heard saying in the video, as law enforcement authorities were attacking the reporter for the online news site The Matter, although he shouted that he was a reporter and showed his Press armband.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

