Thai police under fire for assault at anti-Apec rally
Police are under fire after the emergence of a video showing an officer assaulting a reporter covering an anti-Apec protest on Friday in Bangkok, while detained demonstrators are facing multiple charges.
“I’m for real. Bear this in mind,” the voice of a riot police officer is heard saying in the video, as law enforcement authorities were attacking the reporter for the online news site The Matter, although he shouted that he was a reporter and showed his Press armband.
Full story: Bangkok Post
