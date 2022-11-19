Man electrocuted when truck crane touched live wire in Chaiyaphum









CHAIYAPHUM: A truck crane driver was electrocuted and burned to death and two others were injured when hoist lines from its boom touched a live wire on a roadside in Nong Bua Rawe district on Friday.

The tragedy happened at 3.13pm on Nong Bua Rawe-Phakdi Chumphol Road in tambon Nong Bua Rawe.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Makkawan Wannakul

BANGKOK POST

