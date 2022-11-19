November 19, 2022

Man electrocuted when truck crane touched live wire in Chaiyaphum

4 hours ago TN
Road in Chaiyaphum

Khon San intersection on Highway 12, Chaiyaphum Province. Photo: Takeaway.




CHAIYAPHUM: A truck crane driver was electrocuted and burned to death and two others were injured when hoist lines from its boom touched a live wire on a roadside in Nong Bua Rawe district on Friday.

The tragedy happened at 3.13pm on Nong Bua Rawe-Phakdi Chumphol Road in tambon Nong Bua Rawe.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Makkawan Wannakul
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Lue Amnat Rd, Ubon Ratchathani

Ex-cop arrested for grenade attack on neighbour’s house in Ubon Ratchathani

2 days ago TN
Tiger at a zoo in Thailand

Wildlife trader arrested selling 4 tiger cubs in Mukdahan

4 days ago TN
Thung Kraten in Nong Ki District, Buriram

One killed, 7 hurt in Buri Ram bus accident

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Wat Pho, Temple of the Reclining Buddha in Bangkok

French President Macron tours Bangkok’s Wat Pho and Rajadamnern boxing stadium

4 hours ago TN
Buddha Head in Tree Roots at Wat Mahathat, Ayutthaya

Spouses of APEC leaders visit Ayutthaya and view Thai art and craft masterpieces

4 hours ago TN
Road in Chaiyaphum

Man electrocuted when truck crane touched live wire in Chaiyaphum

4 hours ago TN
Bangkok riot police

Thai police under fire for assault at anti-Apec rally

22 hours ago TN
The Sanctuary of Truth is an unfinished museum in Pattaya

Sanctuary of Truth in Pattaya

22 hours ago TN