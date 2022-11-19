Spouses of APEC leaders visit Ayutthaya and view Thai art and craft masterpieces









BANGKOK (NNT) – Spouses of APEC leaders have visited Ayutthaya province and observed masterpieces of Thai arts and crafts at the Arts of the Kingdom museum. The development presented Thailand with another opportunity to present its capacity in arts and crafts to the global community.

Naraporn Chan-o-cha, the spouse of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, led the spouses of APEC leaders from 7 member economies on a trip to Ayutthaya.

China’s Peng Liyuan, Indonesia’s Iriana Joko Widodo, Japan’s Yuko Kishida, Philippines’ Louise Araneta-Marcos, and the United States’ Douglas Emhoff were among those who took part.

