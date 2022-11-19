French President Macron tours Bangkok’s Wat Pho and Rajadamnern boxing stadium

Wat Pho, Temple of the Reclining Buddha in Bangkok. Photo: Adventure in Thailand.









French President Emmanuel Macron, his delegation and members of the foreign media covering the APEC Summit visited Phra Chetuphon Temple, or “Wat Pho”, a Royal temple in Bangkok last night (Friday).

The special guests were treated to a 90-minute tour of the temple, guided by an assistant abbot, who took them to the interior of the temple to see the Phra Maha Chedi Si Rajakarn and the Reclining Buddha.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





