At least 25 protesters arrested, others injured in clashes in Bangkok









At least 25 protesters were taken into police custody this morning (Friday), following clashes with riot-control police on Din Sor Road, near the Democracy Monument, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR).

Several police officers, protesters and a Reuters photographer sustained minor injuries as protesters from the “Stop APEC 2022” movement tried to breach a police cordon and march to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, to submit a petition to the APEC leaders meeting there.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

