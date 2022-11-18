Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain next week









The Meteorological Department is forecasting heavy rain and possible flooding in central and lower regions for several days next week, brought by an approaching low-pressure system.

Director-general Chomparee Chompurat said on Friday that a low-pressure system near Borneo would pass over Cape Ca Mau on the southern tip of VIetnam on Sunday and Monday and enter the Gulf of Thailand from Tuesday to Thursday.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

