November 18, 2022

Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain next week

11 hours ago TN
A pickup truck and a motorcycle driving through a flooded street in Bangkok

A pickup truck and a motorcycle driving through a flooded street in Thailand. Photo: Philip Roeland / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




The Meteorological Department is forecasting heavy rain and possible flooding in central and lower regions for several days next week, brought by an approaching low-pressure system.

Director-general Chomparee Chompurat said on Friday that a low-pressure system near Borneo would pass over Cape Ca Mau on the southern tip of VIetnam on Sunday and Monday and enter the Gulf of Thailand from Tuesday to Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Bangkok riot police

Thai police under fire for assault at anti-Apec rally

7 hours ago TN
APEC Symposium on 2022 Priorities. APEC 2022 Thailand

World leaders attend APEC CEO Summit 2022 in Bangkok

11 hours ago TN
Skyline and buildings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Overstaying German couple arrested in Pattaya who resisted arrest are charged in stealing vehicle in Phuket and taking it to Malaysia

11 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangkok riot police

Thai police under fire for assault at anti-Apec rally

7 hours ago TN
The Sanctuary of Truth is an unfinished museum in Pattaya

Sanctuary of Truth in Pattaya

7 hours ago TN
APEC Symposium on 2022 Priorities. APEC 2022 Thailand

World leaders attend APEC CEO Summit 2022 in Bangkok

11 hours ago TN
Skyline and buildings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Overstaying German couple arrested in Pattaya who resisted arrest are charged in stealing vehicle in Phuket and taking it to Malaysia

11 hours ago TN
A pickup truck and a motorcycle driving through a flooded street in Bangkok

Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain next week

11 hours ago TN