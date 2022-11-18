Heavy rain forecast for Bangkok and surrounding provinces next week









People living in Bangkok, other central provinces, eastern and southern regions of Thailand are advised to expect heavy to very heavy rainfall from November 22nd-24th, as a result of an intensifying low pressure cell.

Thailand’s Meteorological Department reported today (Friday) that a low pressure cell, looming over the coast of Borneo, is moving towards the South China Sea and intensifying as it heads towards the southern tip of the Vietnamese Peninsula and into the Gulf of Thailand.

By Thai PBS World

