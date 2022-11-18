November 18, 2022

Heavy rain forecast for Bangkok and surrounding provinces next week

Heavy rains flooded wide areas of Bangkok

Heavy rains flooded wide areas of Bangkok.




People living in Bangkok, other central provinces, eastern and southern regions of Thailand are advised to expect heavy to very heavy rainfall from November 22nd-24th, as a result of an intensifying low pressure cell.

Thailand’s Meteorological Department reported today (Friday) that a low pressure cell, looming over the coast of Borneo, is moving towards the South China Sea and intensifying as it heads towards the southern tip of the Vietnamese Peninsula and into the Gulf of Thailand.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



