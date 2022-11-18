November 18, 2022

Sanctuary of Truth in Pattaya

The Sanctuary of Truth is an unfinished museum in Pattaya

The Sanctuary of Truth is an unfinished museum in Pattaya, Photo: Marlinjuice. CC BY-SA 3.0.




The Pattaya Sanctuary of Truth (ปราสาทสัจธรรม) is a gigantic structure that pays homage to the ancient view of the Earth, ancient knowledge and Eastern philosophy. Quite different from other temples in Thailand, it is built entirely of laboriously carved teak wood.

The Sanctuary of Truth in Pattaya, Thailand, is an unfinished “work of art” designed by Thai entrepreneur Lek Viriyaphan, who spent a large part of his fortune on other heritage projects such as the Erawan Museum and Ancient Siam Park. The building is constructed of wood and its structure is a hybrid of a temple and a castle that is decorated with ornamentation from Thai, Hindu, Buddhist, Chinese and Khmer traditions.

View of The Sanctuary of Truth in Pattaya
View of The Sanctuary of Truth in Pattaya. Photo: Marlinjuice. CC BY-SA 3.0.

The Sanctuary of Truth is an incredible temple built entirely of wood. Not even metal nails are used in its construction, every last detail has been made of wood.

Construction began in 1981 and is reportedly not expected to be completed until 2025 at the earliest. Artists and carvers continue to work there on a daily basis.

The entrance fee is 500 baht.

