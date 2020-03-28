Sat. Mar 28th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Russian arrested in Phuket for overstay, working as illegal taxi driver

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
Phuket Airport taxi fares

Phuket Airport taxi fares. Photo: Merrylands1970. CC BY-SA 4.0.


PHUKET: A Russian man who had overstayed in the country illegally for 163 days has been arrested for working as an illegal taxi driver, picking up tourists from Phuket International Airport.

The arrest was made after a formal complaint was filed by the Phuket International Airport Taxi Association, Immigration officers explained at a press conference attended by Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Somphong Chingduang in Bangkok today (Mar 27).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Six more COVID-19 Coronavirus cases confirmed in Phuket, total hits 47

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Seven more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, including police officer

1 day ago TN
1 min read

General warning for Patong as nine more Coronavirus cases in Phuket announced

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Pattaya: Tensions rise between some foreigners who refuse to wear masks

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand has 109 New COVID-19 Cases, Another Death

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

Six more COVID-19 Coronavirus cases confirmed in Phuket, total hits 47

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Mass exodus may cause Coronavirus numbers to soar

28 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close