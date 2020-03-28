Russian arrested in Phuket for overstay, working as illegal taxi driver





PHUKET: A Russian man who had overstayed in the country illegally for 163 days has been arrested for working as an illegal taxi driver, picking up tourists from Phuket International Airport.

The arrest was made after a formal complaint was filed by the Phuket International Airport Taxi Association, Immigration officers explained at a press conference attended by Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Somphong Chingduang in Bangkok today (Mar 27).

By The Phuket News

