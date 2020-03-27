Thailand Confirms Fifth COVID-19-Related Death

Thailand Confirms Fifth COVID-19-Related Death1 min read
BANGKOK, March 27 (TNA) – Thailand on Friday confirmed the country’s fifth coronavirus-related death. The victim was described as a Muslim man who returned from attending a religious gathering in Malaysia.
The 50-year-old man was a resident of the southern province of Narathiwat, one of the eight provinces where preventive measures would be stepped up, said Dr. Taweesilp Wisanuyotin, spokesman of the administration centre for Covid-19.
TNA