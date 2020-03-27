Fri. Mar 27th, 2020

Thailand Confirms Fifth COVID-19-Related Death

Sadao checkpoint in Danok, southern border with Malaysia

Sadao checkpoint in Danok, southern border with Malaysia. Image: Slleong.


BANGKOK, March 27 (TNA) – Thailand on Friday confirmed the country’s fifth coronavirus-related death. The victim was described as a Muslim man who returned from attending a religious gathering in Malaysia.

The 50-year-old man was a resident of the southern province of Narathiwat, one of the eight provinces where preventive measures would be stepped up, said Dr. Taweesilp Wisanuyotin, spokesman of the administration centre for Covid-19.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

