There is no "Italian coronavirus": Italian ambassador
There is no new strain of coronavirus originating in Italy as claimed by a Thai doctor, according to the Italian ambassador to Thailand.
A senior Thai health official also dismissed claims that there are other strains of coronavirus besides Covid-19 spreading.
“The notion of an Italian coronavirus is scientifically unfounded. The one that was sequenced in Italy doesn’t present differences from the one originating in Wuhan,” Italian Ambassador Lorenzo Galanti said in his Facebook post on Friday, quoting the Italian Institute of Health.
By Thai PBS World