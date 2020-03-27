Fri. Mar 27th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

There is no “Italian coronavirus”: Italian ambassador

1 min read
24 mins ago TN
Gondola in Venice, Italy

Gondolas along Venice's canals in Italy. Photo: Mariamichelle (Pixabay).


There is no new strain of coronavirus originating in Italy as claimed by a Thai doctor, according to the Italian ambassador to Thailand.

A senior Thai health official also dismissed claims that there are other strains of coronavirus besides Covid-19 spreading.

“The notion of an Italian coronavirus is scientifically unfounded. The one that was sequenced in Italy doesn’t present differences from the one originating in Wuhan,” Italian Ambassador Lorenzo Galanti said in his Facebook post on Friday, quoting the Italian Institute of Health.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand Confirms Fifth COVID-19-Related Death

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Stranded Foreigners Rush to Apply for Special Visa Extensions

28 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand receives medical supplies from China for Coronavirus fight

54 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand Confirms Fifth COVID-19-Related Death

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

There is no “Italian coronavirus”: Italian ambassador

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Stranded Foreigners Rush to Apply for Special Visa Extensions

28 mins ago TN
1 min read

Deadly African virus kills 42 racehorses in Korat

32 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close