Thailand receives medical supplies from China for Coronavirus fight
BANGKOK (NNT) – Medical supplies from China arrived in Thailand on Monday evening, with an official reception ceremony taking place today.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul, today presided over the delivery of the medical supplies sent by China to help Thailand fight the spread of COVID-19. These supplies were arranged by the Chinese Minister Counsellor in Thailand, Yang Xin.
The supplies include 100,000 surgical masks, 10,000 N95 masks, 2,000 personal protective equipment sets, and 832 COVID-19 test kits.
