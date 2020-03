Banglamung/Naklua – Three people have sustained serious injuries while six buildings have been damaged after a construction crane collapsed this morning in Naklua, Banglamung.

Bang Lamung officers were notified of the incident at 10:30AM near Soi Sukhumwit Pattaya and Soi Esso in Naklua.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

