NAKHON RATCHASIMA: At least 42 racehorses have died of what a veterinarian suspects are the first cases of African horse sickness in the country.

The dead animals were found during an inspection of barns in Pak Chong district, said Pasawee Somjai, a veterinarian with the provincial office of the Department of Livestock Development.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

