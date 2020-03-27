Fri. Mar 27th, 2020

COVID-19: People nationwide told to stay home 7 days

White and red face mask symbol sign. Photo: geralt / Pixabay.


People nationwide are strongly urged to stay home and stop socialising for seven days, starting this weekend, as the government steps up efforts to stem the coronavirus, Gen Pornpipat Benyasri, chief of Defence Forces, says.

A 24-hour curfew may have to be imposed if the call for cooperation falls on deaf ears, said Gen Pornpipat, who is in charge of security affairs for the centre for the resolution of emergency situation set up under the emergency decree that gave Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha full control of anti-virus measures.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

