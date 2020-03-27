COVID-19: People nationwide told to stay home 7 days





People nationwide are strongly urged to stay home and stop socialising for seven days, starting this weekend, as the government steps up efforts to stem the coronavirus, Gen Pornpipat Benyasri, chief of Defence Forces, says.

A 24-hour curfew may have to be imposed if the call for cooperation falls on deaf ears, said Gen Pornpipat, who is in charge of security affairs for the centre for the resolution of emergency situation set up under the emergency decree that gave Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha full control of anti-virus measures.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



