Fri. Mar 27th, 2020

Search on for tour bus passengers after three test positive for Coronavirus

Colorful tour bus in Kanchanaburi

Colorful Bangkok tour bus in Kanchanaburi. Photo: shankar s. / flickr.


Officials, in Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Rai, have been trying to track down passengers from a VIP tour bus, which travelled from Bangkok to the Chiang Saen district of Chiang Rai. 3 passengers on the vehicle, all from the same family, have tested positive for COVID-19 and all fellow travellers now need to be screened.

Chiang Rai deputy governor, Mr. Pasakorn Boonyalak, and Dr. Tossathep Boonthong, the provincial health chief, told the media on Tuesday that they are asking passengers on Sombat Tour Company’s bus No 16-3473, which left Bangkok for Chiang Saen on March 21st at 7.15pm, to report to provincial health officials for screening.

By Thai PBS World

