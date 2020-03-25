Wed. Mar 25th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Coronavirus: Thai and Malaysian officials to block Thais from returning home

1 min read
21 mins ago TN
Malaysian-Thai border

Malaysian-Thai border at Bukit Kayu Hitam-Sadao. Photo by: Slleong.


NARATHIWAT (NNT) – The emergency operations center, in the border district of Su-Ngai Kolok in Narathiwat Province, is working with the Immigration Department Of Malaysia to block Thai workers from crossing the border in either direction, as both countries are scrambling to contain the spread of COVID-19.

At the time of this report, Malaysia has 1,624 confirmed cases with 16 deaths.

Previously, the Thai embassy in Malaysia issued an order mandating that Thai laborers wishing to return home obtain a medical certificate, clearing them of COVID-19, and a letter from the embassy authorizing their trip home, before flying back to Thailand.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Police closes the border with Malaysia and Myanmar

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Rangers hurt in Narathiwat blast after mosque cleaning

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Several People Injured in Yala Car Bomb

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

PM Prayut wants Thais to prepare for the worst, asks for trust in his leadership

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Bangkok Bank electronic system crashes

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Coronavirus: Thai and Malaysian officials to block Thais from returning home

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Emergency Decree Declared to Fight COVID-19 Coronavirus

8 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close