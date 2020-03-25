COVID-19: 100 people denied entry to Thailand





Airport authorities have blocked almost 100 travellers from entering Thailand, with 73 of them being deported for not having enough special documents to meet special immigration measures to combat the Covid-19 disease.

They were among 4,533 passengers — both Thais and foreigners who entered Thailand on Sunday via Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket and Chiang Mai airports, according to Dr Kajornsak Kaewcharat, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

