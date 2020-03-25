Wed. Mar 25th, 2020

107 new Coronavirus COVID-19 cases reported , including two doctors

11 hours ago TN
Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri

Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri. Photo: Seksan Phonsuwan.


The Thai Public Health Ministry reported 107 new COVID-19 cases today (Wednesday), including two medical professionals, bringing the total confirmed infections in the country to 934, including six medical personnel.

Dr. Thaveesilp Wissanuyothin, spokesman for the Public Health Ministry, said that the two newly-infected doctors developed minor symptoms, but continued to work and dine with their colleagues.

By Thai PBS World

