Korean man found dodging 14-day isolation in Buri Ram





BURI RAM: A South Korean man ignored the instruction to go into self-isolation after arriving in Thailand, and instead went shopping in Buri Ram with his Thai wife, governor Thatchakorn Hathathayakul said.

Mr Thatchakorn told reporters on Monday night that the provincial public health office was informed by residents of Jiranakhon Housing Estate in Buri Ram Municipality that a Korean man staying at an apartment there had failed to comply with the 14-day self-isolation requirement set by the Public Health Ministry.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Surachai Piragsa

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



