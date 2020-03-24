Tue. Mar 24th, 2020

Korean man found dodging 14-day isolation in Buri Ram

Buriram downtown

Buildings in Buriram town. Photo: Mr. GentleCN.


BURI RAM: A South Korean man ignored the instruction to go into self-isolation after arriving in Thailand, and instead went shopping in Buri Ram with his Thai wife, governor Thatchakorn Hathathayakul said.

Mr Thatchakorn told reporters on Monday night that the provincial public health office was informed by residents of Jiranakhon Housing Estate in Buri Ram Municipality that a Korean man staying at an apartment there had failed to comply with the 14-day self-isolation requirement set by the Public Health Ministry.

