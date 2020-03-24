Tue. Mar 24th, 2020

Thai government declares Coronavirus (COVID-19) state of emergency

Toyota ambulance in Bangkok

Toyota ambulance on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok. Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr.


The Thai government has declared a national state of emergency, effective form Thursday for a month, in an intensified attempt to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The declaration is expected to be followed by the announcement of a curfew by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who will now chair the Emergency Situation Committee.

The Prime Minister said that the virus situation now warrants the declaration of a state of emergency in the country, as he urged members of the public not panic and not to travel out of Bangkok.

