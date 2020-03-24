Thai government declares Coronavirus (COVID-19) state of emergency

Thai government declares Coronavirus (COVID-19) state of emergency1 min read
The Thai government has declared a national state of emergency, effective form Thursday for a month, in an intensified attempt to stem the spread of coronavirus.
The declaration is expected to be followed by the announcement of a curfew by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who will now chair the Emergency Situation Committee.
The Prime Minister said that the virus situation now warrants the declaration of a state of emergency in the country, as he urged members of the public not panic and not to travel out of Bangkok.
