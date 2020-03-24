Coronavirus: 106 new cases in Thailand and Three deaths





BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand has reported three more deaths from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and has identified 106 additional confirmed cases, taking the country’s total to 827, as of Tuesday morning (March 24). Members of the public have been asked to stay home to help contain the spread of the virus, and prevent the number of fatalities from rising further.

The Spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, said in a press conference today that the 106 new cases are divided into three groups. In the first group of 25 cases, five are related to a group of patients who earlier visited boxing stadiums, six cases are related to those who were infected at entertainment venues, 12 cases are people who had close contact with previous cases and two cases are involved with a group of patients who attended a religious event in Malaysia.

