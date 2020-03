BANGKOK, March 23 (TNA) — Thailand recorded 122 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection and the total reached 721, the Public Health Ministry reported.

Dr Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman of the ministry, said that the 721 patients included 668 at hospitals and 52 people who recovered and were discharged.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

