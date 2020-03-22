Sun. Mar 22nd, 2020

Chonburi Province looks to tighten restrictions, precautions due to Covid-19 Coronavirus

Pattaya viewed from a hill

Pattaya viewed from a hill. Photo: pxfuel. CC0.


Pattaya – At a meeting attended by all high level local and provincial leaders today, Chonburi and Pattaya leaders stated they were looking to increase the restrictions and precautions for the area in the wake of the threat of the novel Covid-19 Coronavirus.

The order, which has not been signed by the Governor as of press time but is due to be presented to him this evening.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

Pattaya to close all entertainment venues until the end of the month

Man allegedly stabs his wife and sister to death in Chonburi

Thief who previously robbed and attacked Russian couple with knife in Pattaya arrested again

Dalai Lama Placed Under Quarantine As Precautionary Measure

Covid-19: Shutdown order issued for Korat

Thailand reports 188 new coronavirus cases on Sunday

