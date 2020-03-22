Chonburi Province looks to tighten restrictions, precautions due to Covid-19 Coronavirus

Chonburi Province looks to tighten restrictions, precautions due to Covid-19 Coronavirus1 min read
Pattaya – At a meeting attended by all high level local and provincial leaders today, Chonburi and Pattaya leaders stated they were looking to increase the restrictions and precautions for the area in the wake of the threat of the novel Covid-19 Coronavirus.
The order, which has not been signed by the Governor as of press time but is due to be presented to him this evening.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News