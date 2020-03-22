Sun. Mar 22nd, 2020

Dalai Lama Placed Under Quarantine As Precautionary Measure

Dalai Lama at Buffalo faculty dialogue

Dalai Lama at Buffalo faculty dialogue. Photo: Maureen. CC BY 2.0.


MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The leader of Tibet’s Buddhists has been placed under a quarantine, as a precautionary measure in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, his spokesman in Russia said.

“His Holiness Dalai Lama is currently under quarantine imposed as a precaution,” Telo Tulku Rinpoche said.

According to the spokesman, all events and meetings with the participation of Dalai Lama have been postponed or cancelled.

Sputnik International

