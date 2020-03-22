Covid-19: Shutdown order issued for Korat

Covid-19: Shutdown order issued for Korat1 min read
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: In the wake of restrictions placed on Bangkok and surrounding provinces, an order has been issued to temporarily shut down shopping malls and others venues considered high risks for the Covic-19 spread in this major northeastern province, effective from Sunday to April 12.
All shopping malls — except supermarket zones, pharmacies or zones selling daily necessities and food outlets offering take-out and delivery — must close on Sunday under the order issued on Saturday by governor Wichian Chantaranothai.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST