Angela Merkel in Quarantine After Meeting COVID-19 Infected Doctor





German Chancellor Angela Merkel will quarantine herself at home after being treated by a doctor who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

“The Chancellor … will be tested regularly in the coming days… (and) fulfil her official business from home”, Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the chancellor said that the government and the federal states agreed to tighten measures regarding freedom of movement of citizens in the country due to the epidemiological situation.

