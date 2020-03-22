Sun. Mar 22nd, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Angela Merkel in Quarantine After Meeting COVID-19 Infected Doctor

1 min read
5 mins ago TN
Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany since 2005

Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany since 2005. Photo: Photo: Arno Mikkor (EU2017EE) / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


German Chancellor Angela Merkel will quarantine herself at home after being treated by a doctor who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

“The Chancellor … will be tested regularly in the coming days… (and) fulfil her official business from home”, Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the chancellor said that the government and the federal states agreed to tighten measures regarding freedom of movement of citizens in the country due to the epidemiological situation.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand reports 188 new coronavirus cases on Sunday

8 hours ago TN
1 min read

89 new Coronavirus cases confirmed in Thailand, raising total to 411

24 hours ago TN
1 min read

Coronavirus Pandemic Continues to Rage Across the World

24 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Angela Merkel in Quarantine After Meeting COVID-19 Infected Doctor

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

Chonburi Province looks to tighten restrictions, precautions due to Covid-19 Coronavirus

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Dalai Lama Placed Under Quarantine As Precautionary Measure

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Covid-19: Shutdown order issued for Korat

7 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close