Thailand facing Covid-19 from Italy which may be more virulent than the Asian virus





Thailand is fighting a war against COVID-19, because the coronavirus that infected over 50 boxing fans and, perhaps many more, came from Italy, which is more aggressive and dangerous than the virus which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak in that country.

Dr. Manoon Leechawengwong, a specialist in respiratory diseases, said in his Facebook post that a boxing fan, who was believed to have contracted the coronavirus from a relative, who had just returned from Italy, went to the Lumpini boxing stadium on March 6th without knowing that he was already infected. He apparently became a “super spreader” because more than 50 other boxing fans, from various provinces, contracted the disease and spread it to several other people in the provinces.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



