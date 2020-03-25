Wed. Mar 25th, 2020

General warning for Patong as nine more Coronavirus cases in Phuket announced

Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Insights Unspoken / flickr.


PHUKET: Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Thanit Sermkaew has issued a warning for all people in Patong – and any persons who have visited Patong or come into close contact with any persons who live or work in the tourism town in the past few weeks – to be especially aware of contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Dr Thanit gave the warning today (Mar 24) as he revealed that four of the nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Phuket came from Patong.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

