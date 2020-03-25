Wed. Mar 25th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Emergency Decree Declared to Fight COVID-19 Coronavirus

1 min read
9 hours ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha Cabinet meeting

Prayut Chan-o-cha Cabinet meeting. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


BANGKOK, March 25 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has announced to exercise the executive decree on public administration in emergency situation tomorrow to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The state of emergency was set to continue until April 30.

He said he would be the sole commander of all efforts to control the disease and rehabilitate the nation. He upgraded the government’s COVID-19 center and authorized it to forward his orders to relevant organizations.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

PM Prayut wants Thais to prepare for the worst, asks for trust in his leadership

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Bangkok Bank electronic system crashes

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: 100 people denied entry to Thailand

9 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

PM Prayut wants Thais to prepare for the worst, asks for trust in his leadership

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Bangkok Bank electronic system crashes

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Coronavirus: Thai and Malaysian officials to block Thais from returning home

26 mins ago TN
1 min read

Emergency Decree Declared to Fight COVID-19 Coronavirus

9 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close