Emergency Decree Declared to Fight COVID-19 Coronavirus





BANGKOK, March 25 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has announced to exercise the executive decree on public administration in emergency situation tomorrow to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The state of emergency was set to continue until April 30.

He said he would be the sole commander of all efforts to control the disease and rehabilitate the nation. He upgraded the government’s COVID-19 center and authorized it to forward his orders to relevant organizations.

