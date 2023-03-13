Pheu Thai rejects joining Palang Pracharath in next governing coalition

The opposition Pheu Thai Party will not join the Palang Pracharath Party to form the next government, even if it fails to win in a landslide in the upcoming general election, party leader Cholnan Srikaew told supporters at a campaign rally held in the northern province of Phitsanuloke on Sunday night.

Cholnan’s statement is seen as rebuffing an earlier offer by General Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, that he will try to end the political polarisation which has beset Thailand for more than a decade.

