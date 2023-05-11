Two dead following shooting at Mercedes factory in Germany

The perpetrator, a 53-year-old man, is an external worker for a logistics company. The shooting took place on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Factory 56 in Sindelfingen.









Two people are dead after a shooting at the Mercedes-Benz Factory 56 plant in the southern German town of Sindelfingen on Thursday. The alleged assailant, a 53-year-old man, was a colleague of the deceased and surrendered without resisting to police after shooting his victims.

The shooting occurred at around 05.00 local time (03.00 GMT) and it was shortly after when police first received a tip-off that shots had been fired at the plant. A heavy police presence was immediately deployed at the site and the area was cordoned off.

The Ludwigsburg district police initially reported on their Twitter account that the altercation had left one man dead, but in a new message they have reported that another man subsequently died in the hospital where he had been admitted. Both men were 44 years old.

It was on the same social network where the police published that the alleged assailant had been arrested, noting that a heavy police operation had been deployed throughout the area, although the situation does not pose a danger to the population.

A shooting at a Mercedes-Benz plant in southwestern Germany left two men dead. Police have detained a suspect https://t.co/53P5jWmGuh pic.twitter.com/Qigq96LDmA — Reuters (@Reuters) May 11, 2023

According to the German newspaper Bild, the accused was 53 years old and was apparently an external worker for a logistics company, who was charged after the alleged murder weapon was found. It has also been explained that he and the witnesses will be questioned in the near future.

The factory has issued a statement clarifying that there is no danger to the workers and that they will remain in contact with the authorities to clarify the facts.

Mercedes spokesman Johannes Leifert expressed his condolences to the families of the victims in a statement. “The tragic news from Sindelfingen has shocked and shocked us deeply; our thoughts are with the victims, their families and colleagues,” he said.

