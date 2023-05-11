Ex-Pilot Arrested in Bangkok for Luring Women to Have Sex, Posting Clips Online

Saphan Sung district in Bangkok

Saphan Sung district in Bangkok. Photo: Dextor DD. CC BY 3.0.




BANGKOK, May 11 (TNA) – An ex-pilot was arrested for allegedly luring women into having sex and posting indecent video clips for online subscribers.

The ex-pilot identified as Pattharawit was arrested at a house in Bangkok’s Saphan Sung district and another man, identified as Atthaphol was arrested at a housing estate in Chanthaburi. They were wanted under arrest warrants for indecency, defamation through advertisement, putting indecent data into the computer system.

The cyber police seized their notebooks and mobile phones as evidence.

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Protest at Bangkok police station results in arrests, legal action against demonstrators

Flooded road in Pak Kret Nonthaburi

Authorities Prepare for Possible Storms and Floods in Bangkok

Bangkok Rama VIII Bridge

Bangkok governor orders end to use of Rama VIII Bridge for political campaigning

Myanmar Military Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in April 2019

ASEAN condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in Myanmar

Move Forward Party official logo white background.

Move Forward party leader’s political future uncertain

Mercedes Benz Stuttgart Germany.

Two dead following shooting at Mercedes factory in Germany

Groups of Chinese tourists at Wat Pho in Bangkok

TAT Pushes for Increased Visa Quota for Chinese Tourists

