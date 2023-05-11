Ex-Pilot Arrested in Bangkok for Luring Women to Have Sex, Posting Clips Online









BANGKOK, May 11 (TNA) – An ex-pilot was arrested for allegedly luring women into having sex and posting indecent video clips for online subscribers.

The ex-pilot identified as Pattharawit was arrested at a house in Bangkok’s Saphan Sung district and another man, identified as Atthaphol was arrested at a housing estate in Chanthaburi. They were wanted under arrest warrants for indecency, defamation through advertisement, putting indecent data into the computer system.

The cyber police seized their notebooks and mobile phones as evidence.

