TAT Pushes for Increased Visa Quota for Chinese Tourists









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pushing for an increase in the visa quota for Chinese tourists as demand from China is rising and the sector is recovering. Currently, the Thai embassy in Beijing and eight consulates in China are only allowed to issue 84,000 visas for Chinese tourists via travel agencies per month.

TAT Regional Director of Marketing for East Asia Chuwit Sirivejkul said that TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn will meet with Foreign Ministry executives next week to discuss the issue. Chuwit added that the 84,000 visa quota will definitely not meet the rising demand as Thailand expects Chinese arrivals to rise to the pre-pandemic rate of 1 million per month.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

