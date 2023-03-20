Chinese Ambassador Says Thailand Can Expect More Chinese Tourists

A group of Chinese tourists at the Banzaan Night Market in Phuket. Photo: shankar s. / flickr. CC BY 2.0.









BANGKOK (NNT) – China’s ambassador to Thailand, Han Zhiqiang, has predicted that Chinese tourist arrivals to Thailand will surge to over 300,000 in April, providing a major boost to the kingdom’s tourism industry.

The remarks were made during the ambassador’s recent meeting with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew to discuss strengthening ties between Thailand and China, as well as ways to increase tourism to Phuket and beyond. The meeting’s agenda included Thailand’s ambition to host the Specialized Expo 2028, the province’s plans to establish sister cities in China and ways to boost tourism between the two nations.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

