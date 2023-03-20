PM Prayut backs Phuket 2028 Expo bid

March 20, 2023 TN
Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин. CC BY 3.0.




Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sunday decided upon an Andaman agenda that includes supporting Phuket’s bid to host an international expo in 2028 with the potential to generate 40 billion baht.

Gen Prayut visited the island to check on the progress of the Phuket Expo 2028 Phuket bid, which will be held from March 20-June 17 of that year at Mai Khao Beach in Thalang district under the theme “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity”.

Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST



