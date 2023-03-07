Support for Expo 2028 Phuket Bid Exceeds One Million Public Votes

March 7, 2023 TN
Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town. Photo: Christophe95. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Phuket province has garnered over a million votes of public support in its bid to host Specialized Expo 2028, boosting its chances of being selected as the host location.

Deputy Government Spokeswoman Tipanan Sirichana said that if Thailand is awarded the event, under the theme “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity,” it is expected to attract at least 7 million foreign visitors and generate a minimum of 50 billion baht in revenue. Additionally, the event would establish Thailand as a top global wellness travel destination.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck

Fire Damages Building In Kata, No Injuries Reported

March 7, 2023 TN
Phuket International Airport (HKT) entrance

Russian Arrested at Phuket Airport for Entering and Staying in Thailand without Proper Documents

March 4, 2023 TN
Toyota Hiace minivan in Pattaya

Ukrainian Man Fined in Phuket After Being Suspected of Being an Illegal Taxi Driver in Chonburi

March 2, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck

Fire Damages Building In Kata, No Injuries Reported

March 7, 2023 TN
Khaosan Road at night

American Tourist Receives Reparations from Bangkok Pub After Pub Guards Handcuffed and Slapped Him in The Face

March 7, 2023 TN
Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Support for Expo 2028 Phuket Bid Exceeds One Million Public Votes

March 7, 2023 TN
Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

Foreign Couple Caught on Viral Video Allegedly Performing Obscene Acts in Pattaya

March 7, 2023 TN
Beach in Koh Samui

Former United Arab Emirates Policeman Arrested in Koh Phangan for Alleged Arson in Koh Samui

March 7, 2023 TN