Support for Expo 2028 Phuket Bid Exceeds One Million Public Votes









BANGKOK (NNT) – Phuket province has garnered over a million votes of public support in its bid to host Specialized Expo 2028, boosting its chances of being selected as the host location.

Deputy Government Spokeswoman Tipanan Sirichana said that if Thailand is awarded the event, under the theme “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity,” it is expected to attract at least 7 million foreign visitors and generate a minimum of 50 billion baht in revenue. Additionally, the event would establish Thailand as a top global wellness travel destination.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.






