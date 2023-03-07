American Tourist Receives Reparations from Bangkok Pub After Pub Guards Handcuffed and Slapped Him in The Face

March 7, 2023 TN
Khaosan Road at night

Khaosan Road at night. Photo: Michal Dokoupil.




An American tourist on Sunday, March 5th, obtained 50,000 baht in reparations from The Club Khaosan in Bangkok after he was handcuffed and slapped in the face by the pub guards over a misunderstanding about a bottle of water.

American tourist R. W. C., 34, travelled again to The Club Khaosan located on Bangkok’s well-known walking street of Khao San Road to receive a reparation of 50,000 baht from the pub operators.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational



