Police Look for Foreigner Slapped by Guard on Khao San Road









BANGKOK, Feb 27 (TNA) – The police are looking for a foreigner, who was slapped and handcuffed by a bouncer at a nightclub on Khaosan Road to give information and file a complaint against his attacker.

The guard, identified as Mr. Thongchai was sacked and charged with assault.

He admitted to slapping the foreigner’s face as seen in a video clip that went viral online. Thongchai claimed that there was misunderstanding when it happened on Feb 25. He was told that the foreign man stole a bottle of water but the foreigner thought it was free. He got angry after an argument and slapped the foreigner two times.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

