Police Look for Foreigner Slapped by Guard on Khao San Road

February 27, 2023 TN
Thanon Khao San in Bangkok

Khao San Road, a haven for foreign backpackers in Bangkok. Photo: yeowatzup.




BANGKOK, Feb 27 (TNA) – The police are looking for a foreigner, who was slapped and handcuffed by a bouncer at a nightclub on Khaosan Road to give information and file a complaint against his attacker.

The guard, identified as Mr. Thongchai was sacked and charged with assault.

He admitted to slapping the foreigner’s face as seen in a video clip that went viral online. Thongchai claimed that there was misunderstanding when it happened on Feb 25. He was told that the foreign man stole a bottle of water but the foreigner thought it was free. He got angry after an argument and slapped the foreigner two times.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Asok Junction in Bangkok

Bangkok Ranks 30th in World’s Best Cities

February 27, 2023 TN
Khao San Road at night

Khao San bouncer charged with assaulting foreigner over bottled water

February 26, 2023 TN
Traffic jam in Bangkok

Unqualified person arrested at beauty clinic in Bangkok’s Srinagarind area

February 25, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A Royal Thai air force firefighter rolls a water hose

Pattaya Police Reportedly Find Bottles of Homemade Liquor at Warehouse After Fire

February 27, 2023 TN
Phang Nga Bay

Fire Destroys Diving Tour Boat in Phang Nga

February 27, 2023 TN
Asian elephantnts in Thailand

Two elephants rescued from sink hole in Kanchanaburi forest

February 27, 2023 TN
A river in Nakhon Chai Si District, Nakhon Pathom

Nakhon Pathom teen mother admits ‘stolen’ baby died, disposed of

February 27, 2023 TN
Thanon Khao San in Bangkok

Police Look for Foreigner Slapped by Guard on Khao San Road

February 27, 2023 TN