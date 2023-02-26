Khao San bouncer charged with assaulting foreigner over bottled water

February 26, 2023 TN
Khao San Road at night

Khao San Road at night. "Khao san" means "raw rice" in Thai. It was once a major rice market. Photo: Kevin Poh.




A security guard at a nightclub on Khao San road, the world-renowned tourist in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district, has been charged with assault after a clip of him slapping a foreigner’s face and then handcuffing him was posted on social media.

The management of “The Club Khaosan”, the nightclub where the incident occurred, issued a statement with a public apology. It said a police complaint was filed against the security guard, who was sacked for a serious breach of the company’s regulations.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



