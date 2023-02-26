Khao San bouncer charged with assaulting foreigner over bottled water

Khao San Road at night. "Khao san" means "raw rice" in Thai. It was once a major rice market. Photo: Kevin Poh.









A security guard at a nightclub on Khao San road, the world-renowned tourist in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district, has been charged with assault after a clip of him slapping a foreigner’s face and then handcuffing him was posted on social media.

The management of “The Club Khaosan”, the nightclub where the incident occurred, issued a statement with a public apology. It said a police complaint was filed against the security guard, who was sacked for a serious breach of the company’s regulations.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





