Prayut says he is a son of the north-east as he seeks its people’s support









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he is a native son of the north-east son and urged its people not to desert him, as he unveiled some of the United Thai Nation Party’s policies at a campaign rally held in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday night.

He said that he was born in the Suranaree military barracks in Nakhon Ratchasima and moved to Lop Buri Province and Bangkok with his parents, but “wherever I am, I am always a descendent of Ya Mo (Thao Suranaree, the heroine of Nakhon Ratchasima).”

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

