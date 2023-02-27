Bangkok Ranks 30th in World’s Best Cities









BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok has been ranked as the 30th best city in the world and the second-best in ASEAN by Resonance Consultancy, a prominent tourism consulting company.

The rankings evaluate the most desirable places to visit, live, work and invest in based on categories such as attractions, infrastructure, culture and environment. The list of “100 Best Cities in the World 2023” evaluates the six ‘P’ categories of Place, Product, People, Prosperity, Programming and Promotion.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

