Bangkok Ranks 30th in World’s Best Cities

February 27, 2023 TN
Asok Junction in Bangkok

Asok Junction in Bangkok. Photo: Max Pixel.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok has been ranked as the 30th best city in the world and the second-best in ASEAN by Resonance Consultancy, a prominent tourism consulting company.

The rankings evaluate the most desirable places to visit, live, work and invest in based on categories such as attractions, infrastructure, culture and environment. The list of “100 Best Cities in the World 2023” evaluates the six ‘P’ categories of Place, Product, People, Prosperity, Programming and Promotion.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thanon Khao San in Bangkok

Police Look for Foreigner Slapped by Guard on Khao San Road

February 27, 2023 TN
Khao San Road at night

Khao San bouncer charged with assaulting foreigner over bottled water

February 26, 2023 TN
Traffic jam in Bangkok

Unqualified person arrested at beauty clinic in Bangkok’s Srinagarind area

February 25, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A Royal Thai air force firefighter rolls a water hose

Pattaya Police Reportedly Find Bottles of Homemade Liquor at Warehouse After Fire

February 27, 2023 TN
Phang Nga Bay

Fire Destroys Diving Tour Boat in Phang Nga

February 27, 2023 TN
Asian elephantnts in Thailand

Two elephants rescued from sink hole in Kanchanaburi forest

February 27, 2023 TN
A river in Nakhon Chai Si District, Nakhon Pathom

Nakhon Pathom teen mother admits ‘stolen’ baby died, disposed of

February 27, 2023 TN
Thanon Khao San in Bangkok

Police Look for Foreigner Slapped by Guard on Khao San Road

February 27, 2023 TN