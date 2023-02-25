Thai Tea Named 7th Best Non-alcoholic Drink In The World by TasteAtlas









Thai tea was ranked seventh among the top 100 Best Rated Non-alcoholic Beverages in the world by TasteAtlas, a travel guide platform.

TasteAtlas is an online food atlas that offers information about authentic and traditional dishes from various parts of the world. It allows users to explore interesting dishes by region, country, or ingredient, and also provides a platform for users to suggest dishes, recipes, and recommendations.

