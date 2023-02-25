Thai Tea Named 7th Best Non-alcoholic Drink In The World by TasteAtlas

February 25, 2023 TN
Thai iced tea

Thai iced tea. Photo: ((brian)) / flickr.




Thai tea was ranked seventh among the top 100 Best Rated Non-alcoholic Beverages in the world by TasteAtlas, a travel guide platform.

TasteAtlas is an online food atlas that offers information about authentic and traditional dishes from various parts of the world. It allows users to explore interesting dishes by region, country, or ingredient, and also provides a platform for users to suggest dishes, recipes, and recommendations.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Chuwit Kamolvisit outside CentralWorld in Bangkok

Chuwit Alleges Irregularities in Orange Line Project

February 25, 2023 TN
Supreme Court of Thailand

Two pro-democracy activists leave hospital, continue hunger strike

February 25, 2023 TN
Government ambulance in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Second human bird flu infection detected in a week in Cambodia

February 24, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai iced tea

Thai Tea Named 7th Best Non-alcoholic Drink In The World by TasteAtlas

February 25, 2023 TN
Bar girls in Pattaya

Law Enforcement Officers Inspect Tree Town and Soi Buakhao in Pattaya

February 25, 2023 TN
Jet skis in Phuket

Intoxicated Foreign Tourist Caught After Trying to Steal Jet-ski From Patong Beach

February 25, 2023 TN
FAW Jiefang CA-1122J military truck of Myanmar Army

Border security boosted in Kanchanaburi as fighting erupts in Myanmar

February 25, 2023 TN
Chuwit Kamolvisit outside CentralWorld in Bangkok

Chuwit Alleges Irregularities in Orange Line Project

February 25, 2023 TN