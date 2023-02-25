Law Enforcement Officers Inspect Tree Town and Soi Buakhao in Pattaya









Relevant law enforcement officers inspected Tree Town and Soi Buakhao in Central Pattaya as part of a safety and a crime free campaign in the city.

More than 100 officers from Pattaya City, the Banglamung District Public Health Office, Pattaya Tourist Police, Immigration Office, and the Chonburi Provincial Public Health Office joined in the inspection last night (February 24th).

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

