Law Enforcement Officers Inspect Tree Town and Soi Buakhao in Pattaya

February 25, 2023 TN
Bar girls in Pattaya

Bar girls in Pattaya. Photo: Aleksandr Zykov / flickr.




Relevant law enforcement officers inspected Tree Town and Soi Buakhao in Central Pattaya as part of a safety and a crime free campaign in the city.

More than 100 officers from Pattaya City, the Banglamung District Public Health Office, Pattaya Tourist Police, Immigration Office, and the Chonburi Provincial Public Health Office joined in the inspection last night (February 24th).

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News



Bar girls in Pattaya

