Koh Phangan upbeat after being ranked No 1 destination for ‘workation’









SURAT THANI: Koh Phangan, an island district of this southern province, has been ranked the No 1 destination for people seeking a workation (work + vacation) in a recent survey by William Russell, a website which offers health insurance, life insurance, and income protection plans for people living and working abroad.

The website’s users include expats, individuals, professionals, families, remote workers, digital nomads, frequent travellers, startups, small and medium-sized businesses, large corporates, charities and governmental organisations.

