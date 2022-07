Advanced Info Service Plc (AIS) has announced its decision to acquire Triple T Broadband Plc (TTTBB) and invest in the Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund (JASIF) for a total of 32.4 billion baht, to expand its internet service offering in Thailand, especially in upcountry provinces.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has been notified of the acquisition and investment plan.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts