July 4, 2022

Suvarnabhumi Airport Sees Increased Passenger Traffic

5 hours ago TN
Arrivals Level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Arrivals Level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan. Photo: Exec8. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Foreign arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport have surged in the three days since the Thailand Pass requirement was lifted on Friday (1 July).

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul, the airport on Friday welcomed as many as 140 flights and 27,642 passengers. It recorded 134 flights with 27,147 passengers on board on Saturday and 150 flights with 28,910 passengers on Sunday.

The figures represent an increase from the previous month, which saw an average of 130 daily landings carrying between 23,000 and 24,000 passengers.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Hospital reception during COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

COVID-19 Cases Will Be Rising over Next 10 Weeks

2 hours ago TN
COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic

BA.4, BA.5 sub-variants becoming dominant COVID strain

4 hours ago TN
Medical Marijuana.

Thai student hides cannabis in a water bottle for school

4 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Hospital reception during COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

COVID-19 Cases Will Be Rising over Next 10 Weeks

2 hours ago TN
Koh Larn Island

77-year-old Australian man found after going missing while hiking on Koh Larn

2 hours ago TN
Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine

Two killed in fire after pickup truck overturns in Bangkok

2 hours ago TN
COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic

BA.4, BA.5 sub-variants becoming dominant COVID strain

4 hours ago TN
Medical Marijuana.

Thai student hides cannabis in a water bottle for school

4 hours ago TN