Suvarnabhumi Airport Sees Increased Passenger Traffic









BANGKOK (NNT) – Foreign arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport have surged in the three days since the Thailand Pass requirement was lifted on Friday (1 July).

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul, the airport on Friday welcomed as many as 140 flights and 27,642 passengers. It recorded 134 flights with 27,147 passengers on board on Saturday and 150 flights with 28,910 passengers on Sunday.

The figures represent an increase from the previous month, which saw an average of 130 daily landings carrying between 23,000 and 24,000 passengers.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

