Disease Control Dept Monitors COVID Situation Closely

A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









BANGKOK, July 4 (TNA) – The Department of Disease Control is following up closely the local COVID-19 situation, especially the number of severely ill patients who need admission to hospital because they have significant impacts on the management of hospital beds and medical supplies.

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the department, said the number of new infections was growing after disease control measures had been relaxed. However, most cases had mild symptoms and their number could be more than 10 times as much as the number of severely ill cases admitted to hospital, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





