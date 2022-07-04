July 4, 2022

Disease Control Dept Monitors COVID Situation Closely

4 hours ago TN
A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK, July 4 (TNA) – The Department of Disease Control is following up closely the local COVID-19 situation, especially the number of severely ill patients who need admission to hospital because they have significant impacts on the management of hospital beds and medical supplies.

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the department, said the number of new infections was growing after disease control measures had been relaxed. However, most cases had mild symptoms and their number could be more than 10 times as much as the number of severely ill cases admitted to hospital, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Hospital reception during COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

COVID-19 Cases Will Be Rising over Next 10 Weeks

2 hours ago TN
COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic

BA.4, BA.5 sub-variants becoming dominant COVID strain

4 hours ago TN
Medical Marijuana.

Thai student hides cannabis in a water bottle for school

4 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Hospital reception during COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

COVID-19 Cases Will Be Rising over Next 10 Weeks

2 hours ago TN
Koh Larn Island

77-year-old Australian man found after going missing while hiking on Koh Larn

2 hours ago TN
Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine

Two killed in fire after pickup truck overturns in Bangkok

2 hours ago TN
COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic

BA.4, BA.5 sub-variants becoming dominant COVID strain

4 hours ago TN
Medical Marijuana.

Thai student hides cannabis in a water bottle for school

4 hours ago TN