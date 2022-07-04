Disease Control Dept Monitors COVID Situation Closely
BANGKOK, July 4 (TNA) – The Department of Disease Control is following up closely the local COVID-19 situation, especially the number of severely ill patients who need admission to hospital because they have significant impacts on the management of hospital beds and medical supplies.
Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the department, said the number of new infections was growing after disease control measures had been relaxed. However, most cases had mild symptoms and their number could be more than 10 times as much as the number of severely ill cases admitted to hospital, he said.
