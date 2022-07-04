July 4, 2022

Thai student hides cannabis in a water bottle for school

4 hours ago TN
Medical Marijuana.

Medical Marijuana. Photo: Circe Denyer.




Dr. Sutheera Uerpairojkit, a paediatrician at Ramathibodi Hospital, posted the story on her Facebook page of a secondary student who secretly brought cannabis to school in a water bottle and locked the classroom at lunchtime to smoke it, in the latest report of minors’ accessing the decriminalised drug.

Dr. Sutheera said that the story came to light during a conversation between a child psychiatrist and a teacher who witnessed the incident.

The teacher tried to stop the student, but the student threatened to punch the teacher.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

